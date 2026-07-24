Maruti Suzuki targets 25-30% SUV sales growth in FY27 on Brezza, launches

Maruti Suzuki India is targeting a 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales in financial year 2027 (FY27), riding on the refreshed Brezza, recently launched models and additional production from its Kharkhoda plant.

The country’s largest carmaker sold over 522,000 SUVs in FY26. A 25-30 per cent increase would take its FY27 SUV volumes to roughly 653,000-679,000 units.

“This year, in the SUV segment, our growth will be somewhere between 25 and 30 per cent. We are targeting significant growth. It will not be based only on the new models, but on a combination of the Victoris and the brands we have created,” Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, told Business Standard.