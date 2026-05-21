Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models by up to ₹30,000 from June

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices across its model range by up to ₹30,000 from June 2026, citing continued pressure from rising input costs and a challenging cost environment.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the price revision would come into effect from June 2026, adding that the exact increase would differ across models.

“You are kindly informed that in view of the sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000/- with effect from June 2026,” the company said in the filing.

The automaker said it had been trying to absorb higher costs through internal measures over the past few months. “For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures,” it said. However, the company said persistent inflationary trends and higher costs had made it necessary to pass on part of the burden to customers. “However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the Company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” the filing said.