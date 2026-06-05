Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹925 cr by FY31 towards green energy initiatives

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it plans to invest ₹925 crore by FY 2030-31 towards green energy initiatives, including two biogas projects.

The company will set up a 10 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility, which will be commissioned within FY 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

As the second initiative, the company has expanded the capacity of the biogas plant at its Manesar facility, from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD, it added.

"Maruti Suzuki will be investing ₹150 crore for these two projects, underscoring its long-term vision to integrate renewable energy solutions into its operations," the statement said.

The company's biogas initiatives are aligned with the government's broader 'Waste-to-Wealth' mission, it added. A host of measures across its business operations, including expansion of biogas and solar power capacities have been undertaken in a bid to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the company said. "Maruti Suzuki plans to invest ₹925 crore towards green energy initiatives by FY 2030-31," it added. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has been consistently working on initiatives aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption and oil import dependence. "In line with this, we are setting up a new 10 Tonnes Per Day biogas plant at the Kharkhoda facility as well as expanding the existing biogas plant at Manesar facility," he added.