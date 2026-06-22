Maruti Suzuki to set up advanced manufacturing labs at 5 Gujarat ITIs

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it will set up advanced manufacturing labs at five Industrial Training Institutes in Gujarat.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET), Government of Gujarat, for the purpose, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The Advanced Manufacturing Labs (AMLs) will be sent up at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Palanpur, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Godhra, and Dahod, it added.

"Through Advanced Manufacturing Labs, we are equipping students with experiential learning and confidence in modern equipment, nurturing professionals who can seamlessly integrate into the evolving automotive ecosystem," MSIL Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said.

Noting that the company has a robust plan to expand manufacturing operations in the state, he says each expansion brings with it a new industrial ecosystem, one that demands skilled and future-ready workforce. "The Advanced Manufacturing Labs will play a pivotal role in meeting this latent need and ensuring that talent is ready to meet the industry demands," Bharti added. By setting up Advanced Manufacturing Labs in Gujarat's ITIs, Maruti Suzuki is bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements, Stuti Charan, IAS, Director, DET, Government of Gujarat, said. Currently MSIL supports 31 ITIs across India in manufacturing-related trades.