Marvell to invest $250 million, double India workforce in 3 years

Marvell Technology said it will invest $250 million in India over the next three years to expand its technology, engineering talent and infrastructure. The investment comes as the US semiconductor company marks 20 years of operations in India. Marvell said the expansion will strengthen its engineering capabilities and support the country's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

As part of this investment, Marvell plans to double its headcount over the next three years and is unveiling a new wing at its Bengaluru office while expanding its presence in Hyderabad. The expanded footprint will strengthen the company's global innovation network, supporting the design and development of advanced semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure applications.