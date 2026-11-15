Max Estates gets HARERA nod for ₹4,000 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Max Estates has received registration from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) for its luxury residential project, The Bungalows, in Gurugram. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹4,000 crore, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Bungalows is our interpretation of luxury. It is a timeless concept and the next step in our Live Well journey, after intergenerational living, senior living, forest living and downtown living,” Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates Limited, said.

“With our focus firmly on NCR, Max Estates has always aspired to innovate, and with The Bungalows we are redefining what luxury means,” he added.