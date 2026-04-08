Max Healthcare acquires 58.4% stake in Kalinga Hospital for ₹300 crore

With an eye on expanding in eastern India, Max Healthcare on Wednesday said it has acquired a controlling stake in Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Hospital for an enterprise value of Rs 300 crore.

Under a share purchase agreement (SPA), Max will acquire a 58.4 per cent stake in Kalinga Hospital Limited (KHL) from the Hospital Corporation of Orissa. The financing for the acquisition will be done through external commercial borrowings from Standard Chartered Bank.

“The acquisition will be completed within four to six weeks from execution of SPA,” the hospital group said in its regulatory filing on the bourses. This would be Max’s first acquisition in eastern India.

Built on a 10-acre land parcel, Max said the acquired hospital provides multidisciplinary care across major specialties, including neurology, cardiology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, renal sciences and oncology.

“The company also intends to undertake revamping and modification of the existing infrastructure to enhance efficiency, patient experience and clinical capabilities,” Max added.

The move comes at a time when Max has been on an expansion drive, with the healthcare major adding facilities in Pune, Noida, Nagpur and Lucknow over the last two financial years.