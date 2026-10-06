McDonald's supplier HyFun plans ₹2,000 crore IPO by 2028 as demand rises

McDonald's and KFC supplier HyFun Foods plans to raise up ​to ₹2,000 crore ($207.7 million) in an IPO by late 2028, the frozen-foods maker's CEO said, betting on surging demand from restaurants, retailers and quick-delivery platforms.

The Indian firm expects to start preparations for the initial public offering in mid-2027, Haresh Karamchandani ‌said in an interview. The IPO, composed ​largely of new shares, ​would fund expansion as HyFun ramps up capacity and sharpens its focus on ​the domestic market.

Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers seek convenience amid a quick-commerce boom. Households in the world's most populous country have traditionally preferred freshly ​cooked meals instead of ready-to-eat ones.

"The industry is at the cusp of ‌a shift from fresh to frozen," Karamchandani said. For HyFun, exports to ​more than 40 countries account for about three-fourths of revenue, but Karamchandani expects that share to fall to about half within five years as local demand rises. India's food ‌services industry is expected ​to grow to $150 billion by the ‌end of the decade from about $90 billion, aided by the expansion ‌of restaurant chains, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. HyFun expects its revenue to ​more than double to nearly ₹3,500 crore by fiscal year 2028, driven by capacity expansion and growth from regional ​restaurant chains and hotels as well as retail demand.