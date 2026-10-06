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McDonald's supplier HyFun plans ₹2,000 crore IPO by 2028 as demand rises

Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers seek convenience amid a quick-commerce boom

Initial public offerings (IPOs)
HyFun counts Indian coffee chain Blue Tokai, PVR Cinemas and Wow Chicken among its customers
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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McDonald's and KFC supplier HyFun Foods plans to raise up ​to ₹2,000 crore ($207.7 million) in an IPO by late 2028, the frozen-foods maker's CEO said, betting on surging demand from restaurants, retailers and quick-delivery platforms.
 
The Indian firm expects to start preparations for the initial public offering in mid-2027, Haresh Karamchandani ‌said in an interview. The IPO, composed ​largely of new shares, ​would fund expansion as HyFun ramps up capacity and sharpens its focus on ​the domestic market.
 
Frozen foods such as French fries, pizzas and dumplings are gaining ground in India as consumers seek convenience amid a quick-commerce boom. Households in the world's most populous country have traditionally preferred freshly ​cooked meals instead of ready-to-eat ones.
 
"The industry is at the cusp of ‌a shift from fresh to frozen," Karamchandani said.
 
For HyFun, exports to ​more than 40 countries account for about three-fourths of revenue, but Karamchandani expects that share to fall to about half within five years as local demand rises.
 
India's food ‌services industry is expected ​to grow to $150 billion by the ‌end of the decade from about $90 billion, aided by the expansion ‌of restaurant chains, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
 
HyFun expects its revenue to ​more than double to nearly ₹3,500 crore by fiscal year 2028, driven by capacity expansion and growth from regional ​restaurant chains and hotels as well as retail demand.
 
Global restaurant chains currently contribute about 40% of HyFun's domestic revenue, but ‌that share is expected to fall to around 30% with the shift ‌becoming more evident over the next two years as the firm expands local sales.
 
HyFun counts Indian coffee chain Blue Tokai, PVR Cinemas and Wow Chicken among its customers.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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