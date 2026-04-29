McLeod Russel India to sell three Assam tea gardens to repay debt

Bulk tea producer McLeod Russel India has approved the execution of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to divest three tea estate assets in Assam, as part of a debt resolution plan tied to a sanction letter of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL).

The MoUs, signed with prospective buyers and subject to due diligence and regulatory clearances, aim to facilitate part-payment of the company’s outstanding debt.

According to regulatory filings, Nya Gogra Tea Estate will be sold to Bengal Tea & Fabrics Limited for Rs 44.79 crore, while Rupajuli Tea Estate is to be divested to Khona Tea Estate LLP for Rs 16.76 crore. Boroi Tea Estate, meanwhile, will be sold to Jatinga Agro-Tech Private Limited for Rs 27.30 crore, as part of the company’s ongoing asset monetisation efforts. The company’s board approved the execution of MoUs on Monday.

Sources in McLeod Russel India said the timing of the agreements was intended to finalise transactions before the tea season gathers momentum, when it becomes harder for prospective buyers to evaluate acquisitions. “As of now, the market has just opened.” The execution of MoUs follows the acceptance of a sanction letter from National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited on April 9 for debt restructuring, breaking an eight-year logjam. As per the terms of the sanction letter, McLeod Russel has to pay sustainable debt of Rs 1,050 crore on or before February 15, 2029 to NARCL. In addition, as part of the restructuring package, NARCL will get, on a fully diluted basis, 10 per cent new equity shares of McLeod Russel by conversion of unsustainable debt and pledge of promoter shareholding in the company.

Sources said the specifics of debt repayment will be finalised by the end of next month. NARCL represents approximately 75.02 per cent in value of the total lenders as on December 31, 2025. The remaining lenders represent 24.98 per cent for restructuring/settlement, McLeod said in a filing. According to sources, the options before McLeod Russel India for debt repayment include the sale of tea gardens along with promoter infusion, a rights issue, or bringing in a strategic partner. Sources said McLeod is also in discussion with its other debtors – JC Flowers ARC and IndusInd Bank -- for debt restructuring.

McLeod has 33 gardens in India – 2 in Bengal and 31 in Assam. It has six gardens in Uganda producing around 20 million kg. The settlement with NARCL ends a prolonged impasse in debt restructuring talks. NARCL, however, entered the picture in 2025 after a majority of lenders assigned their loans to it. But McLeod’s woes go back to 2018 when it ran into debt while extending financial support to group company McNally Bharat Engineering Company. Between FY19 and FY20, it sold off about 18 gardens, mostly in Assam, and realised close to Rs 800 crore. The company also sold the Rwanda operations.