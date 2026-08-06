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Home / Companies / News / Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for $1.39 billion

Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for $1.39 billion

The Swedish healthcare provider will sell its India hospital operations to KKR-managed funds as it sharpens its focus on key European markets

Hospital stocks
Medicover's financial ‌targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:39 PM IST
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Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday ​to sell its India hospital ​business to funds managed by ‌global investment firm KKR for 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion).

Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of 740 million euros.

Medicover's financial ‌targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said.

It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Medicover's ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1 per cent, ‌while minority shareholders hold 33.9 per cent.

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MHI generated annual ​revenue ‌of 220.5 million euros on a last-twelve-months basis as ‌of June 30, 2026.

In the second quarter, India ‌made up ​10 per cent of ​Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :KKRKKR Indiahospitalshealthcare

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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