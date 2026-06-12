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Meesho acquires Kirana Club in ₹202-crore deal to expand grocery presence

The acquisition gives Meesho access to a platform serving over 4 million retailers and strengthens its presence in India's grocery and business-to-business commerce markets

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Meesho said the integration would give Kirana Club access to its logistics and supplier network, helping expand product selection and improve distribution to small retailers | (Photo: Reuters)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:40 PM IST
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Meesho has acquired Kirana Club, a platform serving small retailers, as the company seeks to expand beyond consumer e-commerce and build a larger presence in India's grocery and business-to-business (B2B) commerce markets.
 
The acquisition, valued at about ₹202 crore, provides a full exit to Kirana Club's existing investors while retaining the company's founders and operational leadership. Meesho said the deal would help extend its digital commerce infrastructure to kirana retailers across India.
 
“Kirana Club has built deep trust among small retailers through its asset-light and community-first approach,” said Vidit Aatrey, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer. “We see significant opportunities to strengthen access, transparency and product discovery for kiranas in underserved markets across India, and also extend this to all forms of B2B retail across India.”
 
Founded in 2020 by Anshul Gupta and Aishwarya Jain, Kirana Club has built one of India's largest digital communities of kirana owners, with more than 4.1 million registered retailers. Its mobile-first platform enables retailers to discover, compare and order FMCG and grocery products directly from brands through a marketplace purpose-built for underserved markets across Bharat. Kirana Club will continue to operate independently within the Meesho group.
 
Meesho said it transformed internet commerce for consumers across Bharat through a capital-efficient third-party marketplace model. Kirana Club extends similar marketplace principles to small retailers by building a zero-inventory, zero-field-sales, asset-light B2B marketplace designed specifically for kiranas outside metro India.
 
India's grocery market is valued at roughly $658 billion, with kirana stores and general trade accounting for about 91 per cent of sales. Kirana Club was founded to help small retailers navigate fragmented supply chains through a mobile platform that enables product sourcing, price comparisons and peer engagement. The company said it supports more than 4 million registered retailers.
 
Meesho said the integration would give Kirana Club access to its logistics and supplier network, helping expand product selection and improve distribution to small retailers.
 
“Over the last few years, we have built deep trust with kirana retailers by combining community, local insights and commerce. Meesho understands Bharat at scale and shares our belief in serving underserved users through technology,” said Anshul Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kirana Club. “With this partnership, we can accelerate our mission of building India's most trusted digital commerce network for kiranas.”
 
   

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Topics :FMCGsFMCGacquisitiongrocery retailMeesho

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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