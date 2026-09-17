Meesho's Valmo helps 10,000 delivery partners file income tax returns

E-commerce firm Meesho’s logistics arm, Valmo, has launched an initiative to make income tax return (ITR) filing simpler and more accessible for its delivery partners. The programme aims to help partners understand and fulfil their applicable tax-filing obligations, claim refunds of excess TDS where eligible, and build a formal financial record.

Since the programme was launched in July, 10,000 Valmo delivery partners have initiated their ITR filing, with refunds worth ₹2 crore claimed so far. Nearly 70 per cent of those who initiated filing are first-time tax filers.

The programme is particularly relevant for delivery partners, including bike riders, who may have tax deducted from their payouts during the year. By filing an ITR, partners can claim a refund where the tax deducted exceeds their final tax liability. Filing also creates a formal record of income, which can help establish a documented income history when accessing financial services.

“As Valmo’s network grows, we want to make ITR filing simpler and more accessible for our partners, helping those claim their tax refunds while also enabling them to build a formal financial record that can support their longer-term financial aspirations,” said Dhiresh Bansal, chief financial officer, Meesho. To make the filing process easily accessible, Valmo reached delivery partners through WhatsApp and its internal Training Management System, with communications rolled out in seven languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. Partners could access the ClearTax platform directly through these communications to initiate their ITR filing, with support available throughout the process.