Meet Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe's new CEO succeeding Shantanu Narayen

Adobe has named Anil Chakravarthy as its next president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Shantanu Narayen, who announced earlier this year that he would step down.

Adobe’s Board of Directors said Chakravarthy, currently president of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations, will take over as president and CEO and join the company’s Board of Directors effective December 1, 2026. Narayen will transition to executive chair and work closely with Chakravarthy to ensure a smooth leadership transition while supporting Adobe’s ongoing transformation.

Frank Calderoni, lead independent director of Adobe and head of the special committee that oversaw the CEO selection process, said the Board had unanimously concluded that Chakravarthy was the right leader for Adobe’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Chakravarthy said he was honoured to lead Adobe at a pivotal moment and was energised by the opportunity to drive growth and strengthen the company’s leadership in the next era of agentic software. He also credited Narayen for transforming Adobe’s business over several decades and said the company was well positioned for its next phase of growth. Who is Anil Chakravarthy? Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as executive vice president and general manager, leading its digital experience business. In September 2020, he took on the additional responsibility of overseeing Adobe’s worldwide field operations serving enterprise customers across the company’s full product portfolio, including creativity and productivity offerings. In December 2021, he was promoted to president of digital experience and worldwide field operations.

During his tenure, Chakravarthy played a key role in developing and scaling Adobe’s AI-powered offerings, including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio and Brand Visibility, which the company describes as category-defining products designed to deliver enhanced customer experiences. He was also instrumental in scaling the Adobe Experience Platform and introducing new product innovations such as CX Enterprise Coworker. He championed the acquisition and integration of Workfront and Semrush. Before joining Adobe, Chakravarthy served as CEO of Informatica for four years, leading the enterprise cloud data management company. He initially joined Informatica in 2013 as executive vice president. Earlier in his career, he held executive roles at Symantec and VeriSign and also worked at McKinsey & Company, building experience across the technology industry.