Megha Engineering completes concrete pour for 700 MW PHWR at Kaiga plant

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) said on Monday that it has completed the concrete pour for the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) programme at Kaiga Units 5 and 6 Nuclear Power Project in Karnataka. The operation involved the placement of around 7,250 cubic metres (cu m) of concrete with a rebar density of 360 kg per cubic metre, marking a construction milestone for both units.

The first concrete pour took place in March 2026, marking the formal start of construction of the two 700-MW PHWRs at the site. According to the Department of Atomic Energy, Kaiga-5 is expected to achieve criticality about five years after the first concrete pour, in 2031.

MEIL said it established a temperature-controlled concrete production capacity of 360 cubic metres per hour, maintained the concrete placement temperature at 19 degrees Celsius and deployed concrete pumps with a capacity of 340 cubic metres per hour. To support mix cooling and thermal control, the company set up a 510-tonnes-per-day (tpd) ice production capacity and 400 metric tonnes (MT) of ice storage, together with a combined cement and fly ash storage capacity of 2,600 MT. The Kaiga site is in a remote location with heavy monsoon rainfall and constrained access, the company said in a statement, adding that it erected a 75-metre-diameter rain protection system to mitigate weather risk and enable uninterrupted concreting. “MEIL implemented comprehensive quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) measures at every stage to ensure full compliance with the stringent standards governing nuclear construction,” it added.

The Kaiga nuclear power plant is located in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, where four 220 MWe PHWR units are already operational. Three 700 MW PHWRs, including Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Units 3 and 4 and Rajasthan Atomic Power Project Unit 7, are already operational in Gujarat and Rajasthan, respectively. Domestically designed PHWRs use natural uranium oxide fuel and heavy water as both coolant and neutron moderator. The 700 MW PHWRs, developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), incorporate several advanced safety features in line with the requirements specified by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), taking into account the current International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety standards.