MEIL passenger car foray enters final lap, EV joint venture soon

The long-harboured ambition of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to foray into the passenger car segment is likely to enter its final lap, with a formal announcement on an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture expected within the next couple of months, said multiple sources aware of the development.

The company may finalise a joint venture through which a partner company will share technology, while MEIL will handle execution. On Wednesday, addressing the media, P V Krishna Reddy, managing director of MEIL, also confirmed its plans to enter the passenger car segment.

This comes almost three years after its plans to set up a $1 billion electric vehicle project with China's BYD. Both BYD and MEIL had approached the government with a proposal to manufacture EVs in April 2023. However, the plan was reportedly shelved after the government flagged security concerns regarding the Chinese company. BYD is the world's largest manufacturer of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (NEVs).

However, it is not clear whether the current partnership will be a revival of the $1 billion plan with BYD. The company did not respond to Business Standard's queries. Interestingly, on Wednesday, MEIL and Abu Dhabi-based Analog announced a strategic partnership to deploy physical intelligence for the first time in India. "We are going to start manufacturing cells, batteries and passenger cars in due course. We can utilise this (physical intelligence) in those sectors as well," Reddy said. After improved diplomatic relations between India and China last year, which lifted travel restrictions and opened the door for business expansion, there were reports that BYD was preparing to assess its existing car factory, restart training programmes, and explore market opportunities for its Atto 2 compact electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), which may turn out to be its most affordable model in India.

In 2025, BYD sold around 4.6 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) worldwide, up 8 per cent from the previous year. According to industry sources, a tie-up with BYD cannot be ruled out, as MEIL and BYD entered into a co-operation agreement in the early 2010s to build buses under a company called Olectra Greentech. The agreement was extended till December 31, 2030. The collaboration was the first to bring fully electric buses to the Indian market and has helped establish local design, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities. Olectra continues to supply buses across the country using BYD's technology.