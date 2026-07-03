MEIL to pump in ₹40,000 cr capex in 3 yrs, eyes ₹2 trn topline in 5 yrs

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Group will be investing up to ₹40,000 crore in the next two to three years towards capital expenditure, aiming to achieve a topline of ₹2 trillion in five years, a top executive of the infra major has said.

PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL, also said the group is aiming to take some of its subsidiaries to an Initial Public Offering every couple of years, with the first one being Evey Trans Pvt Ltd, followed by the Defence vertical and Gas Distribution and so on.

Evey Trans is the only 100 per cent electric bus operator in India. Established in 2018, the company successfully operates e-buses in multiple cities like Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Silvassa, Goa, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Nagpur.

"Last year, the entire Group did around ₹60,000 crore. This year we are expecting ₹80,000 crore. We aim to achieve ₹2 trillion topline in the next five years, the entire group including new businesses," Krishna Reddy told PTI in an exclusive interview. Reddy said the flagship company MEIL constitutes around 60 per cent of the overall topline of the Hyderabad-headquartered conglomerate, and going forward, other verticals such as green energy, electric vehicles and others are expected to catch up. "We are planning to invest ₹30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore in the next two to three years depending on the requirements. We are concentrating more on new innovative technologies, Innovative businesses like cell and battery manufacturing and physical intelligence," he said.

MEIL group recently announced a JV with Abu Dhabi-based Analogue in the field of Physical Intelligence and that the joint venture firm committed to invest $300 to $500 million in the next five years. On EV mobility, he said Olectra Greentech Ltd, a Group company, has a manufacturing facility in Telangana with a capacity to produce 10,000 electric buses annually. Currently, it produces over 4,000 with a pending order book of 8000 to 10,000. Krishna Reddy said there are plans to set up more manufacturing units at two locations and negotiations are at various stages with some states. "Whoever offers good incentives, whichever state is proactive, we will consider them (for setting up plants)," he said, adding the same principle applies to other proposed manufacturing facilities.