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Home / Companies / News / Memory chips now account for nearly 50% of total device cost: Asus India VP

Memory chips now account for nearly 50% of total device cost: Asus India VP

Memory chip costs have risen from 10-15 per cent of device prices two years ago, prompting further increases of 5-10 per cent in the October-December quarter, according to Su

Arnold Su is the Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India
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Arnold Su: Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India
Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
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A price increase for devices such as laptops, tablets and personal computers is unavoidable for all companies, as the cost of memory chips has risen to nearly 50 per cent of the total device cost from roughly 10-15 per cent two years ago, Arnold Su, vice-president, consumer and gaming personal computer segment, Asus India, said.
 
“We do not see that this will be the end (of the increase in memory chip costs). There have been price hikes in the Q3 (July-September) period, and prices will be hiked further by 5-10 per cent in the Q4 (October-December) period. The picture for 2027 is still unclear, but we do not see prices coming down even then,” Su told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.
 
Asus, which has been steadily gaining ground in the Indian laptop, personal computer and tablet markets, currently has a market share of around 23.5 per cent, its highest ever, Su said.
 
In 2026, while most major players in the market saw declines in market share and sales because of rising memory chip prices, Asus retained its market share and continued to register growth, he said.
 
To navigate the price increases, most companies that had removed 8-gigabyte (GB) random access memory (RAM) offerings from their portfolios have brought those variants back and are offering them with different customisations to new buyers, Su said.
 
To further increase its presence across the country, Asus is also looking to reach 6,000 talukas and establish a point-of-sale or after-sales service presence so that customers do not have to travel to a city to get their devices checked in case of any issues, he said.
 
As of July, the company had established its presence in nearly 700 of India’s 788 districts and had at least one retail dealer selling its products in these geographies, Su said.
 
“Our target for this year is that we want to cross our presence to at least 2,000 talukas and work with our dealers on this. By 2027, we should cross at least 3,000 talukas,” he said.
 
To make Asus products more accessible, the company is also leveraging its accessories network and offering at-home service or replacement even for the smallest devices, such as a mouse or keyboard, Su said, adding that while these customers might not buy a laptop or personal computer immediately, they should be made to feel equally important.
 
“We are doing this to tell the customer that we are there for them, even if it is a mouse or keyboard. Secondly, we also want to assure them that if we can do such service for a ₹500 product, we can certainly do it for a laptop,” he said.
 
   

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Topics :AsusAsus laptopsMobile phone

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

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