Memory chips now account for nearly 50% of total device cost: Asus India VP

To make Asus products more accessible, the company is also leveraging its accessories network and offering at-home service or replacement even for the smallest devices, such as a mouse or keyboard, Su said, adding that while these customers might not buy a laptop or personal computer immediately, they should be made to feel equally important.

“We are doing this to tell the customer that we are there for them, even if it is a mouse or keyboard. Secondly, we also want to assure them that if we can do such service for a ₹500 product, we can certainly do it for a laptop,” he said.