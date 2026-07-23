Mercedes-Benz India sees strong festive demand; new CLA sold out for 2026

Mercedes-Benz India expects strong momentum through the festive season and remains on track for its best-ever year, backed by healthy order books and sustained demand across its portfolio.

The luxury carmaker ended the first half with almost 10 per cent growth and currently has around 2,000 customer orders pending. Its newly launched CLA has been sold out until the end of the year, while the EQS SUV has a waiting period of three to four months.

Santosh Iyer, chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said the company remains "powertrain agnostic", offering customers a choice of petrol, diesel, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), rather than pushing a single technology.

Electric vehicles account for 14 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India's overall sales, rising to 22 per cent in the top-end luxury segment and 25 per cent in the entry-level segment with the new CLA. Iyer said PHEVs are intended as an additional option for customers who want to experience electric driving but face practical challenges such as limited charging access or concerns over long-distance travel. However, he said the technology would remain selective and not be rolled out across the entire portfolio. On localisation of PHEV components, Iyer said any decision would depend on volumes and supplier capabilities, adding that the company would evaluate each model individually.