'Mercedes-Benz sees India as future export hub; question is when, not if'

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz sees India emerging as a manufacturing and export hub for global markets, with its global chief Ola Källenius saying it is a question of when rather than if. However, the company has not yet taken a decision on manufacturing vehicles in India for export, and the immediate opportunity lies in expanding global sourcing of components and technology from the country.

Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said India's growing luxury car market, expanding supplier ecosystem and engineering capabilities could eventually support a larger manufacturing role for the country. "I think it is more a question of when, as opposed to a question of if. But I want to make clear, we have not made such a decision at this point in time," Källenius said at a media roundtable at the company's Chakan plant near Pune on Wednesday.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis invited Mercedes-Benz to use the state not merely as a manufacturing destination for India, but as a base for developing technologies and producing vehicles for global markets. Mercedes-Benz has previously used its Chakan plant for limited vehicle exports. In 2018, it shipped small quantities of the locally manufactured GLC SUV to the US as a backup arrangement to meet demand. However, the plant has remained primarily focused on the Indian market. The company's February 2026 global strategy presentation identified the expansion of regional sourcing and service hubs, along with greater use of trade agreements, as priorities for overseas markets, including India.

Källenius said India was already an important growth market, with Mercedes-Benz coming off its best-ever quarter in the country. His optimism comes on the back of Mercedes-Benz India's strongest-ever quarterly performance. The luxury carmaker sold 5,422 vehicles during July-September 2026, up 6 per cent year-on-year and 17 per cent sequentially. Sales during January-September rose 8 per cent to a record 15,190 units, driven by demand across its core, top-end and entry-luxury portfolios. However, the luxury car segment remained relatively small compared with the overall passenger vehicle market. India sells around 5 million passenger vehicles annually, but the premium and luxury segment accounts for just over 1 per cent, or approximately 60,000 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz's annual sales of around 20,000 vehicles translate into a market share of roughly one-third.

Based on India's projected economic growth over the next five to seven years, Källenius expects luxury vehicle demand to expand significantly. A larger domestic market, combined with the right product and price positioning, could eventually justify the next step in local manufacturing. Before that, India could assume a greater role in Mercedes-Benz's worldwide supply chain. "We can, if you will, export out of India on a component basis before you ask a question on a full vehicle," he said. The company is already strengthening technology and supplier partnerships in India, which Källenius said need not remain confined to serving the domestic market. The proposed India-European Union free trade agreement could further improve the economics of cross-border manufacturing and sourcing. "If you have less friction, the likelihood of an export transaction is higher," he said, describing the agreement as good news for India, Europe and business.

Fadnavis, who recalled inaugurating the expansion of the same Chakan plant in 2015, urged the German carmaker to think beyond vehicle assembly. "Invest not just for India, but for the entire world," he said, inviting Mercedes-Benz to consider Maharashtra for developing next-generation battery technologies, automotive artificial intelligence, electronics and software. The chief minister said the state's ambition was to move from being an automobile manufacturing hub to becoming a global centre for future mobility. Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said the company's cumulative investment in the country had reached ₹3,200 crore, including ₹200 crore invested in 2026 towards manufacturing operations, new product introductions and digitisation.

"The presence of dignitaries and Mercedes-Benz's Supervisory Board and Board of Management in India, underlines the importance of India as a strategic market for Mercedes-Benz," Iyer said in a statement. Mercedes-Benz has sold more than 240,000 vehicles in India since commencing operations, with the majority produced locally at Chakan. India to rise in global hierarchy India's growing importance comes at a time when Mercedes-Benz is facing intense competitive pressure in China, historically one of its largest and most profitable markets. The German carmaker's global passenger car sales declined around 8 per cent in the third quarter of 2026. Asked whether China's slowdown would prompt a reassessment of the company's global strategy and increase India's importance, Källenius said China would remain a key pillar despite the challenges. "In spite of the cyclical development of the Chinese market and the competitive intensity, it remains the biggest car market as well. So it will continue to be a pillar in our strategy," he said.

However, India's growing role was not an either-or proposition. "It's not an either-or. It's an and," he said, adding that India's position in Mercedes-Benz's global market hierarchy would rise over the next five years. Källenius described India as a growth market, talent market, technology market and supply-base market, all of which would gain importance in the company's global operations. A significant part of this expansion would come through Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), the company's largest R&D centre outside Germany. Recalling how the Indian engineering operation began three decades ago, Källenius said that relationship has since evolved into what Mercedes-Benz calls globally integrated R&D, with Indian teams developing capabilities across mechanical engineering, electronics, powertrains, software and artificial intelligence. He cited a meeting with an Indian quantum computing startup working with Mercedes-Benz as an example of the sophisticated technology capabilities now available in the country. The company's Indian R&D operations were increasingly working on an equal footing with engineering centres in Germany and elsewhere, he said.

Dr Joerg Burzer, chief technology officer, development and procurement, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said Indian engineers were contributing to technologies shaping the company's global future. EV share may reach 20% range in 2027 Källenius also expects electric vehicles to account for a substantially larger share of Mercedes-Benz India's sales in 2027, potentially reaching the 20 per cent range, compared with a high-single-digit share anticipated this year. "In India, this year we will end with maybe a high-ish single-digit number of electric vehicles. I think it will be a double-digit number next year, probably starting with a two," he said. The optimism comes as the company expands its second-generation electric vehicle portfolio, including the locally manufactured electric GLC, which rolled off the assembly line at Chakan on Wednesday.

Källenius said Mercedes-Benz had received around 1,000 pre-orders for an electric model even before customers knew its price, which he described as a sign of changing consumer preferences. The company separately said the electric GLC had received more than 550 expressions of interest within the first 36 hours of opening registrations. Mercedes-Benz rolled out the locally manufactured electric GLC 400 4MATIC at its Chakan facility on Wednesday, priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV offers a claimed range of up to 711 km, with deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-November. Mercedes-Benz intends to offer an electric alternative across every meaningful passenger vehicle segment by the end of the decade. However, Källenius said complete electrification across global markets remained many years away.