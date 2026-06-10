Meta, CleanMax partner for 900 MW renewable energy capacity in India

Meta Platforms, Inc. and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd on Wednesday announced a partnership for over 900 MW of renewable energy capacity in India.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will support the development of 837 MW of new solar and wind capacity across Rajasthan and Karnataka, a statement said.

Combined with previously announced projects, the partnership now represents more than 900 MW of renewable energy capacity.

CleanMax's renewable energy projects support Meta's efforts to add new generation to the grid, advance its goal of matching its electricity use with 100 per cent clean and renewable energy, and will help address Meta's value chain emissions in the region.