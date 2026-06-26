Micromax-Phison JV MiPhi first to manufacture enterprise SSDs locally

MiPhi, which has already started man­u­facturing and selling its products, exp­e­c­ts to hit ₹1,000 crore of revenues in the first year of operation, based on its quarterly revenue run rate. Plans are afoot to scale up quickly, especially with the growing shortage of memory chips around the world. While MiPhi did not divulge the numbers, those in the know say investment of ₹1,000 crore is being planned. The JV is focusing on enterprise-grade SSD. There are other kinds of memory too, like consumer memory (pen drives) and emb­edded memory, which is used in mobiles, automotive, telecom, amongst others.