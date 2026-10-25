Microtek invests over ₹400 crore to accelerate solar business growth

Microtek has announced an investment of over ₹400 crore to accelerate the growth of its solar business.

As part of its expansion plans, Microtek has invested over ₹400 crore and is setting up a new solar panel manufacturing plant in Jaipur, which is expected to become operational by November 2026, the company said at the renewable energy expo 2026 concluded on Saturday.

Led by its 'Har Ghar Bijli Ghar' vision, the company will introduce its new Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), highlighting its focus on making reliable energy solutions accessible to households and businesses, the company said in a statement issued on Sunday.