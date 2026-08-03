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Home / Companies / News / MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarter

MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarter

The fintech firm is using AI to reduce loan application drop-offs and convert passive users into borrowers as it strengthens its lending business after securing an NBFC licence

Upasana Taku, cofounder, executive director and chief financial officer, MobiKwik
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Upasana Taku, cofounder, executive director and chief financial officer, MobiKwik
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:48 PM IST
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Fintech firm MobiKwik is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve lending efficiency, with the company expecting the technology to drive up to ₹300 crore in additional loan disbursements every quarter, a senior executive said.
 
AI models are expected to identify where users drop off in the lending journey, enabling the company to re-engage them with tailored loan offers, Upasana Taku, co-founder, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), MobiKwik, told Business Standard.
 
“We have identified almost 96 million of our users where we have enough information on them and could offer them some sort of a loan. We have deployed one or two models on that data, based on which we are able to segment them and offer them different loan products,” Taku said. 
 
She added that the strategy was to highlight two growth vectors within the company’s lending business — one, to use an AI engine to reduce drop-offs, and second, to convert passive users to become active borrowers. 
 
In April, the Reserve Bank of India, the banking regulator, approved the company’s application for the licence to start a non-banking financial company (NBFC), enabling the launch of its lending arm, MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary.
 
MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.61 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) against a loss of ₹41.92 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Sequentially, the Gurugram-based company saw its net profit grow 73.72 per cent from ₹4.38 crore in Q4FY26. 
 
The firm stated that Q1FY27 was its third consecutive profitable quarter. MobiKwik was publicly listed in December 2024. 
 
The company’s revenue from operations grew 3.72 per cent to ₹281.41 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹271.36 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it declined 2.5 per cent from ₹288.71 crore in Q4FY26. 
 
The company earned ₹7.6 crore as “other income” in Q1FY27 as against ₹10.2 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Other income refers to income earned from activities outside a company's core business operations, such as interest, investment gains, or one-time receipts. 
 
MobiKwik cut down on its expenses on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.
 
Expenditure came down 12.6 per cent to ₹273.37 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹312.81 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it came down around 1.8 per cent from ₹278.62 crore in Q4FY26. 
 
The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 50 per cent to ₹58,700 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹39,200 crore in Q1FY26. 
 
“In payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth with improved unit economics. In lending, we grew gross profit 5.6 times Y-o-Y, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries. We remain focused on deepening our payments leadership, expanding our digital financial services ecosystem, and creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder, managing director and chief executive officer, MobiKwik, said in a statement. 
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceMobiKwikNBFCFintech

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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