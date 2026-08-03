MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarter

MobiKwik cut down on its expenses on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.
Expenditure came down 12.6 per cent to ₹273.37 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹312.81 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it came down around 1.8 per cent from ₹278.62 crore in Q4FY26.
The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 50 per cent to ₹58,700 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹39,200 crore in Q1FY26.
“In payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth with improved unit economics. In lending, we grew gross profit 5.6 times Y-o-Y, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries. We remain focused on deepening our payments leadership, expanding our digital financial services ecosystem, and creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder, managing director and chief executive officer, MobiKwik, said in a statement.