MobiKwik bets on AI to boost loan disbursals by ₹300 crore a quarter

Fintech firm MobiKwik is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve lending efficiency, with the company expecting the technology to drive up to ₹300 crore in additional loan disbursements every quarter, a senior executive said.

AI models are expected to identify where users drop off in the lending journey, enabling the company to re-engage them with tailored loan offers, Upasana Taku, co-founder, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), MobiKwik, told Business Standard.

“We have identified almost 96 million of our users where we have enough information on them and could offer them some sort of a loan. We have deployed one or two models on that data, based on which we are able to segment them and offer them different loan products,” Taku said.