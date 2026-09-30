MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku buys 1.07 lakh shares for ₹2.12 crore

Upasana Taku, co-founder and executive director of fintech MobiKwik, has bought 1.07 lakh shares of the company for about ₹2.12 crore through open-market purchases, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Taku bought the shares in two tranches. She acquired 52,000 shares on September 28 for ₹1.04 crore and another 55,000 shares on September 29 for ₹1.09 crore, according to a disclosure filed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) insider trading rules. That works out to an average price of about ₹199 and ₹198 a share, respectively.

The purchases take her holding to 80.65 lakh shares, up from 79.58 lakh shares.