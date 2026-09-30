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MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku buys 1.07 lakh shares for ₹2.12 crore

Upasana Taku bought 1.07 lakh MobiKwik shares in two open-market transactions at about ₹198-199 apiece, taking her holding in the fintech firm to 80.65 lakh shares

MobiKwik co-founder and chief operating officer Upasana Taku.
MobiKwik co-founder and chief operating officer Upasana Taku.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
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Upasana Taku, co-founder and executive director of fintech MobiKwik, has bought 1.07 lakh shares of the company for about ₹2.12 crore through open-market purchases, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
Taku bought the shares in two tranches. She acquired 52,000 shares on September 28 for ₹1.04 crore and another 55,000 shares on September 29 for ₹1.09 crore, according to a disclosure filed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) insider trading rules. That works out to an average price of about ₹199 and ₹198 a share, respectively.
 
The purchases take her holding to 80.65 lakh shares, up from 79.58 lakh shares.
 
In a letter to the company, she said she had bought 1.87 lakh shares in December 2025. That takes her total purchases since the December 2024 initial public offering (IPO) to 2.94 lakh shares.
 
Taku also said that neither she nor any other member of the promoter group has sold any shares since the IPO.
 
Taku bought the latest shares well below MobiKwik's IPO price of ₹279 a share. At an average of about ₹198.5, her purchase price is roughly 29 per cent lower than what IPO investors paid.
 
Taku co-founded the Gurugram-based company in 2009 with Bipin Preet Singh, who is its managing director and chief executive. MobiKwik offers digital payments, including a wallet and UPI, as well as consumer lending and wealth products.
 
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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