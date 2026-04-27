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MobiKwik's NBFC arm likely to launch operations in 2026: Upasana Taku

MobiKwik gets RBI nod for NBFC arm, plans lending launch in 2026; move to boost fintech stack, expand credit offerings, and tap co-lending opportunities

Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and chief financial officer, MobiKwik
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Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and chief financial officer, MobiKwik
Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 11:49 PM IST
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Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Monday said the banking regulator approved its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, enabling the launch of its lending arm, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary.
 
The company plans to commence NBFC operations by the end of calendar year 2026 (CY26), subject to receipt of a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India, Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and chief financial officer (CFO), told Business Standard.
 
Shares of the company rose 10.98 per cent to ₹224.80 apiece at the close of trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
“We do expect that we should be able to launch it in this calendar year and start the first few disbursals,” Taku said. 
 
She added that the lending arm plans to roll out secured and unsecured credit to customers and merchants across different loan journeys while maintaining existing lending partnerships. 
 
Currently, MobiKwik has partnered with 12 lending partners. 
 
In a statement, the company said that the NBFC framework will allow the firm to use its technology capability, artificial intelligence and machine learning models, and the base of over 186 million users to deliver personalised financial products. 
 
“Last year, we received the PA (payment aggregator) licence, the broking licence and now this (NBFC). We are plugging all the gaps in terms of having these licences which offer us the ability to have a full fintech stack,” Taku explained. 
 
She added that the NBFC would require capital infusion and addition talent before operations are launched this year. 
 
“Once you have an NBFC vehicle, it is possible to do co-lending arrangements with both larger banks, private as well as public. Avenues for access to capital increase. The opportunity to bring down the cost of capital exists,” she added. 
 
The company added that the in-house NBFC is envisaged to enable launch of new credit products with faster go-to-market (GTM).

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Topics :Fintech sectorFintechMobiKwikRBI

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

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