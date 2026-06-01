Mobis India fire may hit Hyundai, Kia production for at least a week

A major fire at auto parts maker Mobis India's facility at Irungattukottai, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Sunday evening is likely to have a considerable impact on the production of Hyundai Motor India and Kia India for at least a week, said multiple sources aware of the development. This comes as the company is considering options, including imports of auto parts from South Korea.

For Hyundai's Sriperumbudur unit alone, a seven-day halt in production may lead to the loss of production of over 16,100 units, considering a daily production of around 2,300 units. At an average price of around ₹10 lakh, these products may well be valued at over ₹1,600 crore. However, the fire may not affect the sales of any of these companies. Hyundai Motor is at present carrying inventory of up to one month at the dealers' end. Though sources indicate that Mobis India is supplying some parts to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) as well, the company did not respond to Business Standard's queries.