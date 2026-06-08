Moët Hennessy eyes double-digit growth in India amid premiumisation push

India has emerged as a key market for luxury wines and spirits major Moët Hennessy India (MHI), with the company eyeing strong double-digit growth owing to its presence beyond metros, expanding its premium whisky portfolio and investing in experiential consumption.

MHI, part of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) that is based in Paris, is also rolling out the newly launched Glenmorangie The Lasanta 15 Years Old single malt across major cities by July-August as it seeks to capitalise on the accelerating premiumisation trend of India. This new variant has matured in bourbon and sherry casks, and would debut in Maharashtra, followed by key cities.