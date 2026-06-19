More companies see debt instruments downgraded as financial stress rises

Around 18.49 per cent of instruments saw a downgrade in May, shows data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It was 15.32 per cent in April, and less than 10 per cent in January. The US and Israel attacked Iran in February. The conflict led to higher energy prices and affected trade. The US signalled the end of the conflict in June but companies have been hurting due to these geopolitical tensions, the effects of which are expected to linger. The downgrades in May likely reflect the worsening situation as the conflict entered its third month.