More two-wheeler buyers opting for top-end variants now, says TVS Motor

Indian two-wheeler buyers are increasingly opting for more feature-rich higher-end variants within the same model category as they place greater value on technology, safety and features, Gaurav Gupta, president – India 2W business, TVS Motor Company, said on Thursday. “Suppose you have five variants in one category.

The top variants, which are usually more loaded with features, are seeing an increased trend of consumers preferring those variants than what was earlier. So the mix of the higher-end variants is increasing,” he stated. The company said the demand for premium motorcycles (which have engines of 150 cc capacity or higher) is being driven by both existing customers upgrading and first-time buyers entering the segment.

Vimal Sumbly, head business – premium, TVS Motor Company, said easier access to finance and increasing affordability are helping more first-time buyers enter the segment. Better roads and highways are also encouraging consumers to seek more performance from their motorcycles, Sumbly said. He added that upgraders continue to be part of the premium motorcycle market, although the company did not provide a specific split between first-time buyers and upgraders or say which group is growing faster. Gupta and Sumbly were addressing a media roundtable on the sidelines of TVS Motor Company’s unveiling of festive-season enhancements across its premium motorcycle portfolio, including the TVS Apache and TVS Ronin, in New Delhi on Thursday. The premium and super-premium motorcycle segment is growing at more than 22 per cent, according to TVS. Motorcycles with engine capacities of 150 cc and above account for around 27 per cent of the motorcycle industry. TVS said its premium motorcycle business has grown 29 per cent over the past two to two-and-a-half years, compared with 12 per cent growth for the industry. The company pointed to Ronin as an example of the trend. Its average monthly sales have risen to around 9,000-9,500 units from roughly 3,000-3,500 units last year. TVS said Ronin has around 5.2-5.3 per cent market share in the super-premium category.

The company is also exploring different electric motor technologies as it looks to make its supply chain more secure. This follows disruptions around semiconductors and magnets, with TVS stating that manufacturers need alternative ways to ensure they can continue supplying vehicles. “Earlier, if you saw, we were all stumped with the issue of semiconductors, magnets. So what are the alternative ways that we all can secure ourselves? And that's continuous work that is on as well,” Gupta noted. TVS said it is evaluating different motor combinations rather than committing to one technology for the long term. It did not specify which technologies it is assessing or give a timeline for adopting any particular motor