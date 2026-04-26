Most clients are not directly impacted by war: L&T Technology Services CEO

In Europe, the situation still remains fluid and revenue dropped 1.8 per cent.
He said, “There is mobility, consolidation deals that are in play right now. In industrial products, there is work going on that we believe will be positive. Third, in the oil and gas energy, we believe we won some good contracts that will help us expand. So, we will see growth.” As part of a five-year strategy, LTTS will focus on software-defined vehicles (SDV), plant engineering, medical technologies, energy automation, and industrial automation.
Besides this, it will also concentrate on data centre build-out which includes compute, storage, semiconductor, hardware design and data engineering.