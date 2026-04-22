Mother Dairy eyes ₹24,000 crore topline in FY27 amid expansion push

“We plan to enhance our brand equity and work on technological integration to drive growth. We saw a 17 per cent increase to Rs 20,300 crore in FY26 and hope to grow by over 20 per cent, also helped by a strong summer season,” Chary added.

The company is also working towards increasing its milk production capacity to 70,000 lakh litres a day with two new plants in Bihar and one in Uttarakhand, which will be operational within three months. The dairy has also taken over three plants in Uttar Pradesh to increase capacity from 60,000 lakh litres a day currently.