Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales rise 31% to 113,164 units in April

Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 31 per cent rise in total sales at 113,164 units in April 2026 as compared to 86,559 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 104,129 units as against 76,002 units in April 2025, up 37 per cent, Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors group, said in a statement.

However, exports were down 14 per cent at 9,035 units last month as compared to 10,557 units in April 2025, it added.

"We have started the new financial year with strong momentum, setting the tone for an exciting and important year ahead. April 2026 was special for us as we took our first step into electric mobility with the launch of the Flying Flea C6 -- which has received an overwhelmingly encouraging response," Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said.