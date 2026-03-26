Moving Tech Innovation enters Europe with acquisition of Automicle Holding

Moving Tech Innovations (MTI), the company behind India’s leading open mobility platforms including Namma Yatri, Yatri Sathi, Bharat Taxi and Chennai One, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based mobility firm Automicle Holding BV.

The acquisition marks Moving Tech’s entry into Europe, extending India’s proven, zero-commission, community-led mobility model internationally and reinforcing its position as a builder of scalable, community-owned mobility infrastructure. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“When we built Namma Yatri, we put cities and their people first,” said Magizhan and Shan MS, co-founders of Moving Tech Innovations. “We proved that zero-commission models work, that drivers deserve dignity and better earnings, and that public transport can be seamlessly integrated. With Automicle, we are taking those learnings beyond India. These are not local solutions; they are universal principles. Cities everywhere are seeking a mobility model that is open and community-led.”

Urban mobility remains unsolved across cities globally — dominated by closed platforms, high commissions that impact driver earnings, siloed public transport, and limited city control. Moving Tech was built to address these challenges by empowering cities and their communities. Today, it operates the world’s largest open infrastructure for shared mobility, having completed over 150 million trips and enabled more than ₹2,500 crore in driver earnings without commissions. Jef Heyse and Mohit Mishra, co-founders of Automicle, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Automicle. We have worked with European cities for a long time to modernise mobility — from digital parking to integrated public transport. What MTI has built at scale proves that city-first models work. Together, we can help European cities move faster towards open mobility that truly serves people, while bringing European expertise in parking and integrated urban mobility to Indian cities as well. This is mutual growth.”