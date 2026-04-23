Mphasis acquires TAP Business Intelligence for ₹68 crore to boost AI push

Mid-cap IT services and AI driven technology firm Mphasis, announced today, the acquisition of Theory and Practice Business Intelligence Inc. (TAP). Theory and Practice is a technology company that developed Continuum AI, a Decision Intelligence platform, that combines AI with behavioural economics to improve business decision-making and understanding buyer behaviour.

The acquisition has an upfront consideration of CAD 10 million (around ₹68 crore) at closing, with management milestone-based, multi-year contingent consideration of up to CAD 20 million.

Established in 2018, with its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, TAP guides leading enterprises in Financial Services, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) to turn their data into decisions.

“We are excited to welcome the TAP team, clients, and partners to Mphasis. TAP’s Continuum AI will be a key catalyst for NeoIP, introducing a critical decision intelligence layer that can drive measurable economic outcomes for Enterprises. Over 80% of the AI spending is projected to be directed towards business reimagine and this extends Mphasis’ reach into a critical segment of AI spend initiatives,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis. As a decision intelligence layer, Continuum AI helps accelerate time to value and enables more sophisticated decision-making through advanced AI capabilities, prebuilt machine learning models, and reusable model ontologies across areas such as revenue optimization, marketing, and promotions.

Through this acquisition, Mphasis and TAP will combine elements required to drive enterprise business outcomes using AI at scale. TAP’s Continuum AI adds the Decision Layer, using causal modelling, optimization, and behavioral economics to translate business objectives into intervention strategies. “We are excited to join the Mphasis family and bring Continuum AI into a larger platform and engineering ecosystem. TAP has shown how advanced modeling, causal inference, and optimization can materially improve decision-making. Combined with Mphasis’ scale, industry vertical expertise ontology capabilities, and execution infrastructure, we now have the opportunity to turn these domain-specific successes into reusable decision assets, that can be deployed, governed, and scaled across industries,” said Rogayeh Tabrizi, Founder & CEO, Theory and Practice.