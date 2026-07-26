Mphasis says clients more 'amenable' to outcome pricing amid AI-led deals

Mphasis has said clients are becoming more amenable to pay for outcome-based contracts, rather than only time and material, as artificial intelligence (AI)-led deals grow in number.

“In the traditional buying pattern cycle, it is not easy to get clients to move to an outcome because it's not easily definable. They're not used to buying that way. But in some of these business outcome cases, it's a little bit more amenable, because the traditional buyer is not the sourcing guy or the IT sourcing guy but the business guy,” Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), told Business Standard in an interaction after the company’s first quarter results.

When asked how steadily outcome based pricing is expected to go up, he said the next couple of quarters will give a better sense on how this pans out. “But the direction of travel is very clear, even from clients. If possible, I'd like to pay for an outcome and not for the capacity of the input or the output.” In May, the mid-cap information technology (IT) services firm had launched its platform Mphasis Tria, which will operate entirely on outcome based pricing. FY27 will be the foundational year as the firm starts rolling out this to clients, Rakesh had said. From FY28 it will look for annual recurring revenue line.

Time and material contracts made up 46.5 per cent of the company’s projects as of June 30, down from 72 per cent at the end of March 2020. Fixed price projects contributed 44.3 per cent, up from 28 per cent in the same comparable period. Transaction-based projects now add 9.2 per cent, usually fluctuating between eight and 13 per cent. Outcome pricing is a step ahead of output pricing, which includes driving down cost, or lowering exception handling time or even achieving certain accuracy levels of all transactions processed. “Now, if it takes me 100 or 10 people to deliver it, we're independent of that. So if I'm measuring the outcome and I'm able to drive the outcome, we are trying to construct those commercial constructs,” added Rakesh.

His comments mirror others. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh also said clients have a stronger interest in that pricing, but it is not that it has become a large part of the company’s activity. “There is definitely more discussions on it and when the investment needs are heavy for transformation, it becomes more part of that discussion. It is not that we are shifting massively to it,” he had said last week. Mphasis’ total contract value (TCV) wins for the preceding quarter was $461 million, up 13 per cent sequentially, but down 39 per cent compared to last year, as it won some big deals. 63 per cent of those were AI-led wins.

AI-led wins were not just about cost play, but concrete improvements, the firm said. “Even if you give them the benefit financially, the conversation very quickly pivots to ‘can you tell me how you're going to deliver it?’ It's okay if you are giving me a 20-30 per cent savings, but am I going to reduce my cyber incidents by 50 per cent or ticket volumes by 50 per cent.” In the April-June quarter, the company’s net profit rose 10.8 per cent to ₹489.5 crore, while revenue grew 17.5 per cent to ₹4,384.1 crore. This was driven by banking and financial services and insurance businesses, which grew 8.5 per cent and 17.6 per cent, respectively, on constant currency. Operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 14.8 per cent.