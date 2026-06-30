Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) signed an agreement on Tuesday to sell a 49 per cent stake in its Vizhinjam port project for $1.397 billion to Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the terminal operating arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). This deal values the asset at $2.85 billion.

APSEZ will retain a 51 per cent holding, continue to control the board, and consolidate Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) as its subsidiary, the company said in its regulatory filing.

The companies described the investment as the largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. The partnership marks the third collaboration between APSEZ and TiL after their joint ventures at Mundra and Ennore container terminals.

The investment will be made in two tranches. TiL will initially pay $539 million for the 49 per cent stake, while the remaining $858 million will be invested toward its share of the port's expansion, scheduled for completion by December 2028, Adani Ports said. Commissioned in December 2024, Vizhinjam is India's first deep-draft transshipment port with an annual handling capacity of 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The ongoing expansion will increase capacity 3.5 times to 5.7 million TEUs by the end of 2028. According to APSEZ, the port has handled over 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations and recently welcomed its 1,000th vessel. The company expects the partnership with MSC to improve cargo visibility, increase transshipment volumes, strengthen access to East African trade routes and attract more Bangladesh-bound cargo.