Charity Commissioner stops today's Tata Trusts meet, orders inspection

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s second five-year term ends in February 2027. In the previous Tata Sons board meeting in February 2026, his third term was discussed, but no decision was taken after Noel Tata raised issues linked to the performance of several Tata entities.

In an order to the board of trustees, that was reviewed by Business Standard, Mumbai Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti said on Friday: ‘’Initiate an immediate inquiry into the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.’’ The other directions include compliance with the mandatory conditions in Section 30A(2) of the Trusts Act by reducing the number of perpetual trustees to not more than one-fourth of the total strength. In the case of Ratan Tata Trust, there can only be one perpetual trustees in a board of six. The Commissio­ner’s office has said that action could include removal of excess perpetual trustees or/and appo­intment of trustees as per law.