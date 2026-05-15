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Charity Commissioner stops today's Tata Trusts meet, orders inspection

The Commissioner's Office has warned Tata Trusts that any other appropriate orders can be issued to prevent further violation of rules and protect interest of the public trust and its beneficiaries

Mumbai Charity Commissioner steps in to stop Tata Trusts meeting
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Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
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A week after a critical Tata Trusts board meeting was deferred at the last moment to May 16, there’s another cancellation following an intervention by the Mumbai Charity Commissioner’s Office over governance issues. According to sources, for the first time in the century-old history of Tata Trusts, the Charity Commissioner has stepped in to stop a meeting of the organisation. 
The Charity Commissioner late Friday evening ordered an inspection to examine the alleged violations related to perpetual trusteeship at Ratan Tata Trust (one of the two major shareholders of Tata Trusts), suggesting that meetings by this trust were invalid and illegal. Soon after, Tata Trusts sent out a message to the trustees deferring Saturday’s board meeting till further intimation. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court had rejected a petition on stopping this meeting. 
If the inspection finds violation of the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, two of the three perpetual trustees at Ratan Tata Trust will have to step down. Subsequently, decisions can be taken on their trusteeship renewal for a set tenure through voting of trustees. The three perpetual trustees are Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata (Ratan Tata’s brother) and Jehangir HC Jehangir (industrialist and philanthropist). Typically, the last-in, first-out rules apply, implying that Jimmy Tata as the oldest perpetual trustee is likely to be retained while Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir may have to step down, a lawyer who’s tracking the case said. 
The Mumbai Charity Commissioner’s order to stop the May 16 meeting, thereby halting the review of nominee directors on Tata Sons board,  assumes significance as Tata Trusts, which holds around 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, had decided to review nominee directors of Tata Sons during this meeting. 
According to people in the know, the meeting could have resulted in Tata Trusts vice-chairman and industrialist Venu Srinivasan being evicted as nominee director of Tata Sons, leaving Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata as the sole nominee director. Significantly, nominee directors have veto powers on several matters including appointment and dismissal of top executives of the Tata Group, as per the articles of association of Tata Sons. 
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s second five-year term ends in February 2027. In the previous Tata Sons board meeting in February 2026, his third term was discussed, but no decision was taken after Noel Tata raised issues linked to the performance of several Tata entities. 
In an order to the board of trustees, that was reviewed by Business Standard, Mumbai Charity Commissioner Amogh S Kaloti said on Friday: ‘’Initiate an immediate inquiry into the composition of the Board of Trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.’’ The other directions include compliance with  the mandatory conditions in Section 30A(2) of the Trusts Act by reducing the number of perpetual trustees to not more than one-fourth of the total strength. In the case of Ratan Tata Trust, there can only be one perpetual trustees in a board of six. The Commissio­ner’s office has said that action could include removal of excess perpetual trustees or/and appo­intment of trustees as per law. 
The Commissioner’s Office has also warned Tata Trusts that any other appropriate orders can be issued to prevent further violation of the rules and protect the interest of the public trust and its beneficiaries. On the nominee directors’ issue, that was scheduled to be reviewed at the Saturday board meeting of Tata Trusts, sources pointed to its significance. 

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Topics :Tata TrustsCharitytata trusts charityBombay High Court

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 PM IST

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