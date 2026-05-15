Charity Commissioner stops today's Tata Trusts meet, orders inspection

If the inspection finds violation of the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, two of the three perpetual trustees at Ratan Tata Trust will have to step down. Subsequently, decisions can be taken on their trusteeship renewal for a set tenure through voting of trustees. The three perpetual trustees are Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata (Ratan Tata’s brother) and Jehangir HC Jehangir (industrialist and philanthropist). Typically, the last-in, first-out rules apply, implying that Jimmy Tata as the oldest perpetual trustee is likely to be retained while Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir may have to step down, a lawyer who’s tracking the case said.