Murugappa's Montra Electric goes global, enters Nepal, Tanzania, W-Africa

Chennai-based Murugappa Group's green mobility brand Montra Electric, operating under its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility, on Thursday announced its international expansion through its first entry into Nepal, Tanzania, and West Africa by rolling out its Super Auto platform.

"This is our foray into the international market. We are looking at Nepal, and also evaluating multiple high-potential markets across Asia, Africa, and other emerging regions, prioritising geographies with supportive EV policies, favourable operating economics, and growing demand for last-mile mobility solutions," said Deependra Sharma, chief executive officer – e-3Wheeler, Montra Electric.

The company flagged off its first export consignment to Nepal, alongside shipments to Tanzania. It has confirmed orders across West Africa, signalling robust demand for sustainable mobility solutions in emerging markets.

"Montra Electric's entry into Nepal with the Super Auto reflects the Group's long-standing belief that engineering excellence must serve real, on-ground needs, whether it is a farmer, a fleet operator, or a nation's own energy ambitions. Our range is built to serve every stretch of that journey, from first-mile to last-mile mobility," said Arun Murugappan, chairman, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.). "Nepal's renewable energy strength and Montra Electric's mobility innovation make this a natural, mutually reinforcing partnership, and one we see as a template for how Indian engineering can support sustainable growth across our neighbouring economies," he added.

Montra Electric's international strategy is anchored in duty-cycle-driven product development, leveraging real-world usage insights to design vehicles for specific operating conditions. This approach delivers higher uptime, improved efficiency, and better earning potential for operators—making solutions highly relevant across diverse global markets. The company aims to build a strong international presence by scaling its product portfolio and ecosystem capabilities across high-growth EV markets. “Nepal represents a defining moment in Montra Electric's transformation from a domestic leader to a global force in sustainable mobility. We've always engineered solutions that tackle real-world challenges. By leveraging Nepal's abundant hydropower, we're demonstrating how Indian innovation can help neighbouring economies build cleaner, more self-reliant growth while reducing dependence on fossil fuels," said Jalaj Gupta, managing director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.).

Nepal emerges as a strong entry market, driven by supportive EV policies, rising fuel costs, and access to affordable hydropower. Electric 3-wheelers are becoming commercially viable for last-mile operators, offering lower operating costs and reduced fossil fuel dependence. The Super Auto will be available at NPR 864,900 in the Nepal market. Built for such demanding environments, the Super Auto is engineered to deliver reliable performance across steep and uneven terrain. It features high gradeability and Hill Hold Assist, enabling better control and safety on inclines. Powered by a 9 kWh battery pack, paired with a PMSM motor, the Super Auto delivers class-leading torque of 60 Nm. The vehicle offers an optimal driving range of 150 km on a single charge and a top speed of 55 kmph. Its 4.5-hour charging capability supports higher daily utilisation, while multiple drive modes enable adaptability across varying load and road conditions. The modes enable smoother power delivery, eliminating the jarring shifts typical of conventional gear-based vehicles.