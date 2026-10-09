Must have tariff hikes at the right time: Airtel MD & CEO Shashwat Sharma

There are many questions right now on satellite. So, how it comes, what form it takes will answer that question better. I think there could be fringes or very, very edge cases deep in the mountains or deep in the sea where satellite connectivity might be needed. I think India must have all three. I see a future where terrestrial networks, fiber, wireless, and satellite coexist. But the frameworks and how this has to come about are still unclear, so very early to comment.