Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4,000 crore IPO, FY26 profit more than doubles

Muthoot Fincorp on Saturday announced plans to go public and raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The non-bank lender reported a net profit of ₹1,640 crore for FY26, more than double of the ₹787 crore in in FY25.

The gold loan-focused non-bank lender's IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares which can be deployed for future growth, as per an official statement.

The decision for an IPO was taken at a board meeting on Saturday.

Without sharing any details on the timelines, the statement said the issue is subject to shareholder approval, market conditions and regulatory clearances.