myHQ by Anarock eyes Dubai, London expansion despite West Asia conflict

Flexible workspace marketplace myHQ by Anarock will expand to high-value markets of London and Dubai that offer long-term upside despite short-term business uncertainty due to the West Asian conflict.

“We are still going aggressive. Whenever there is a crisis, it is often the right time to hire and expand if you are bullish on the industry,” said Utkarsh Kawatra, co-founder and chief executive officer, myHQ, who highlighted that Dubai remains attractive because of favourable taxation, ease of company setup, and its role as a regional headquarters hub.

London, meanwhile, offers scale and higher ticket sizes. Average per-seat pricing in London is nearly five to six times higher than in India, making it a lucrative marketplace opportunity despite maturity.

myHQ expects international entry to generate Rs 5–10 crore revenue in the first year, scaling into a Rs 100 crore opportunity over time, which could well be a fifth of its overall revenue target of Rs 500 crore in the next five-year time frame. Originally focused on flexible workspaces, the platform, backed by real estate consultancy Anarock and co-working major WeWork India, is now positioning itself as a broader commercial real estate marketplace. Going ahead, it plans to expand to emerging markets such as Coimbatore, Vizag, Kochi, and Lucknow. myHQ is also tapping into new verticals, including traditional commercial leasing, virtual offices, and, in the next phase, commercial strata transactions involving buying and selling office assets. Demand continues to be led by the technology sector, which accounts for roughly 45 per cent of overall requirements on the platform. BFSI firms and consulting companies are also increasing adoption of flexible offices.