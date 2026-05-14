Myntra bets on small-town creators to drive online shopping growth

Myntra is betting India’s next wave of online shopping growth will come from small-town content creators. The fashion retailer has launched a new affiliate feature within its Ultimate Glam Clan creator programme, as the firm deepens its push into creator-led commerce amid growing convergence between content, community, and online shopping. The company said the move is part of its broader effort to bring 1 million creators into India’s digital commerce ecosystem.

As fashion discovery shifts from catalogue-driven browsing to content-led exploration, creators and online communities are increasingly shaping how consumers find trends, products, and brands. Myntra said its new UGC Affiliate feature will allow creators to share personalised storefronts, curated collections, and affiliate-linked product recommendations across social media platforms. Creator-led shopping already contributes about 10 per cent of Myntra’s revenue, according to Myntra Chief Marketing Officer Sunder Balasubramanian.

“We see immense potential in empowering everyday shoppers to become creators and meaningful participants in this growing ecosystem,” said Balasubramanian. “Our goal is to empower 1 million creators to drive the next wave of India’s digital commerce.” Users can unlock the Affiliate feature after creating their first three UGC posts on Myntra and earn commissions on eligible sales generated through their affiliate-enabled content. Currently, over 6 million users have signed up for Ultimate Glam Clan, with more than 12 million content pieces created on the platform. Myntra’s overall creator ecosystem has also witnessed significant growth, scaling from approximately 100,000 creators per month last year to more than 500,000 active creators per month currently.