myTVS plans West Asia foray by April 2027, eyes global expansion

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the $3 billion TVS Mobility group, will foray into the West Asian market by April 2027, with UAE-based Crescent Enterprises as its strategic partner in the region, a senior company executive told Business Standard.

This comes a month after TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL), the owner of the myTVS brand, announced that it had raised ₹425 crore in a Series D funding round led by CE-Invests, the strategic investment arm of Crescent Enterprises.

"The West Asia launch should happen in the first quarter of the next financial year, by April 2027. Crescent will be our partner of choice for this expansion. Since it also has a stake in myTVS, the interests are aligned. That is what makes it a strategic partnership," said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, TVS Automobile Solutions.