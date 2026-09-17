N Chandrasekaran's five-year extension lifts Tata stocks, but not TCS

Natarajan Chandrasekaran will get another five years as executive chairman of Tata Sons, but the stock market’s reaction to his continuation was muted at the group’s flagship information technology (IT) company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Tata group’s listed companies added ₹20,286 crore in market value on Thursday, but TCS, the largest company in the Tata stable and the one Chandrasekaran once ran, gave up an intraday rally and closed almost flat.

TCS opened lower at ₹2,171 and touched a high of ₹2,236, up 3.36 per cent, but closed at ₹2,190, or just 0.05 per cent higher than its previous close. The optimism at the beginning of the day did not last through the close. On August 12, the market capitalisation of Tata group firms fell by ₹68,000 crore after it was announced that Chandrasekaran would step down when his tenure ends in 2027.