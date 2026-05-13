NaBFID raises ₹4,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.74% yield

State-owned National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) raised ₹4,000 crore on Wednesday through 10-year bonds at a cut-off yield of 7.74 per cent, sources said.

This marks an important development in the current bond market environment, where most issuers in recent months have preferred shorter-tenor borrowings in the 2-3 year segment due to the West Asia crisis, daily yield volatility, uncertain rate outlook, and overall investor caution.

“What makes this transaction significant is not merely the size, but the confidence to tap the longer end of the curve at a time when several issuers were either closely watching market behaviour or were unable to fully exercise their greenshoe options because of discomfort over cut-off pricing even for short-tenor bonds,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.