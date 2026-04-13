Nadir Godrej to retire in August; Pirojsha Godrej to succeed as chairman

Nadir Godrej will retire and step down as chairman of(the holding company of Godrej Industries Group, along with Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Astec LifeSciences Ltd) and will assume the role of chairman emeritus, passing on the baton to Pirojsha Godrej, who is currently the chairperson-designate of the Godrej Industries Group, will succeed Nadir as chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries Ltd, effective August 14.

Nadir Godrej has also stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec LifeSciences, effective April 13, and will step down from the boards of Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties in August.

“Nadir Godrej has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s growth, values, and global presence over several decades,” the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Nadir Godrej said in the filing, “It has been a privilege to serve the Godrej Industries Group over several decades and to work alongside exceptional colleagues who have built this institution with integrity and purpose. I am confident that the Group will continue to grow from strength to strength under the next generation of leadership, while remaining deeply anchored in its values.”

“This moment is both a responsibility and a privilege,” Pirojsha Godrej said in the release, and added, “We inherit a remarkable legacy built over generations, and our task now is to build on it with ambition while staying true to the values that define us.”