Nalco fined by BSE, NSE over shortfall in independent directors on Board

Even as National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) reported record financial performance in recent quarters, the Navratna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) has come under regulatory scrutiny after the country's two leading stock exchanges imposed a penalty on the company for failing to comply with corporate governance norms relating to the composition of its Board.

Sources said the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have imposed a fine of ₹5.31 lakh each, including GST, for non-compliance with certain regulations for the quarter ended March 31. The penalty was imposed for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

“Nalco was fined due to the absence of the requisite number of independent directors on its Board for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company should have the requisite number of independent directors, which is a mandatory corporate governance requirement under Sebi's listing regulations. The basic penalty amounts to ₹4.5 lakh, with GST taking the total to ₹5.31 lakh for each exchange. The matter was communicated to Nalco by both stock exchanges through emails,” sources told Business Standard. Responding to the regulatory action, Nalco maintained that the deficiency arose due to circumstances beyond its control. In its filings with the exchanges, the company stated that, as a CPSE, the authority to appoint directors, including independent directors, rests with the President of India through the Government of India, and not with the company itself.

Consequently, it also argued that it could not be held responsible for delays in appointments and requested both exchanges to condone the non-compliance and waive the penalties. The company said it had informed the Ministry of Mines, its administrative ministry, on June 2 this year about the penalties and urged it to expedite the appointment of the required number of independent directors so that the company could comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Sebi (LODR) Regulations. On the same day, Nalco also submitted representations to BSE and NSE explaining that appointments of directors are outside the company's control and sought a waiver of the fines.

The issue was subsequently discussed at the 369th meeting of Nalco's Board held on July 14. After deliberations, the Board took cognisance of the communications received from the stock exchanges and reiterated that the appointments of directors are made by the Government of India. The Board directed the chairman-cum-managing director to write to the Ministry of Mines, highlighting that the penalties had been imposed due to the inadequate number of independent directors and requesting the early appointment of the requisite directors to ensure compliance with statutory requirements. “The company has been continuously pursuing the matter with the ministry. The appointment of independent directors remains beyond the control of the CPSE since all directors are appointed by the President,” Nalco stated in its filings on July 29, appealing to BSE and NSE to consider its waiver application favourably and withdraw the penalties imposed for the quarter ended March 31.