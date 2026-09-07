Nalco ties up with UAE's EGA for aluminium smelter expansion in Odisha

Ahead of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s high-level investment outreach to the United Arab Emirates, state-run National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has entered into a technology partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the UAE for expanding its aluminium smelter.

Nalco on Monday signed a technology licensing agreement with EGA in Dubai for the deployment of the UAE-based aluminium producer’s DX+ Ultra smelting technology for the former's proposed 0.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield expansion of its smelter in Anugul district.

The agreement comes a day before Majhi is scheduled to begin a three-day investment outreach to the UAE, where the Odisha government is seeking to attract global capital, technology and industrial partnerships. The Chief Minister-led delegation is expected to engage with investors, sovereign funds, financial institutions and industry leaders in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with metals and downstream industries among the priority sectors.

The Nalco-EGA agreement could provide an important demonstration of the kind of technology and industrial partnerships that Odisha hopes to build during the UAE outreach. Under the agreement, EGA will provide Nalco with the technology licence, know-how, designs and technical information needed to implement DX+ Ultra technology, besides extending technical support during different stages of project execution. DX+ Ultra is described as a high-amperage aluminium smelting technology aimed at improving productivity and energy performance. Nalco expects its adoption to help develop a more efficient and competitive smelter while optimising both capital and operating costs. The proposed expansion will add around 0.5 mtpa to Nalco’s aluminium production capacity. Once completed, the expansion is expected to take the company towards an overall aluminium production capacity of about one mtpa, strengthening its position among major aluminium producers in India.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD of Nalco, said that with EGA’s DX+ Ultra technology, the Anugul smelter expansion project will emerge as one of the most efficient aluminium smelters in India. “The adoption of an advanced and efficient technology for Nalco’s smelter expansion will not only support the company’s growth and expansion plans but will also strengthen India’s aluminium ecosystem. This expansion will contribute significantly towards India’s economic growth while supporting greater environmental efficiency and the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he said. The agreement was signed in the presence of Singh and EGA CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban. The agreement was signed for Nalco by Biju K, Chief General Manager (Projects), and for EGA by Abdalla Zarouni, Acting Executive Vice President–Midstream, EGA. Nalco Director (Projects and Technical) Jagdish Arora and Director (Finance) Abhay Kumar Behuria were also present.