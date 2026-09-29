Natco Pharma hikes investment in US-based eGenesis to $16.7 million

Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has decided to increase its proposed investment in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc to $16.70 million (around ₹139 crore) from the previously disclosed amount of $14 million.

Under the revised structure, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc will invest $13.70 million, while Natco Pharma USA LLC will contribute $3 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The transaction involves cash consideration for purchasing convertible promissory notes bearing an interest rate of 8 per cent compounded annually. No additional shares are being acquired at the time of completion, which is expected by October 31.

Natco had invested $8 million in eGenesis in 2024 through Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the drug maker's total investment in eGenesis will rise to $24.70 million.