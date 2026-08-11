Naukri, 99acres power Info Edge growth as Q1FY27 operating margins improve

Info Edge’s standalone revenue stood at ₹820 crore in Q1FY27, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Operating profit margin was at 44 per cent (up 60 basis points or bps Q-o-Q).

Total billings rose 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹740 crore. The adjusted net profit was up 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹310 crore.

The Info Edge recruitment vertical showed billings were up 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, with better enterprise renewals and stable hiring.

Growth was broad-based with tech/IT/business process management (BPM) up 15 per cent and global capability centres (GCCs) up 31 per cent, boosted by a base effect. Other sectors gained 12 per cent whereas recruitment consultants were flat at 1 per cent.

Premium hiring and newer monetisation initiatives are supporting growth, but the mid-market and IT hiring environment remain soft.

Profit before tax (PBT) margin in recruitment rose 580 bps Y-o-Y to 58.3 per cent in Q1. PBT margin for FY26 was 57 per cent and was higher by 100 bps.

Naukri Gulf grew 12 per cent below the average of 20 per cent due to the geopolitical conflict.

One-third of the growth came from volume, one-third from pricing, and one-third from newer options like artificial intelligence (AI) Recruiter/augmented reality (AR), Talent Pulse (AI tool) and employer branding.

The management said this was the result of two years of investments to convert competitive strength into market leadership.

In real estate, competitive intensity eased; 99acres reported 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in billings in Q1.

While early traction is encouraging, one renewal cycle is needed to assess retention and the extent of incremental monetisation.

Premium CV views are growing at over 25 per cent, while AR has already seen ₹700 customers pay for the product across June and July.

Consultant billings remained largely flat. A broad-based recovery in the hiring environment is still not visible.

Jeevansathi (matrimony) had 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in billings but Siksha (education vertical) saw 22.8 per cent decline due to search being impacted by AI.

Matrimony continues to grow and education is pivoting towards the AI model.

99acres is guided to turn cash-generative during FY27, with a medium-term target of 30 per cent margins, contingent on sustaining billings growth above 20 per cent.

The business is close to breakeven with strong growth in traffic, listings up 23-30 per cent across broker, project, and owner categories and enquiries up 38 per cent.

The business is actively pivoting its model to reduce dependence on search.

Margins improved but further expansion will be linked to growth. Standalone operating profit grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y, with the margin benefiting from lower advertising spends and employee costs, alongside operating leverage from stronger revenue growth.

Recruitment margins improved to 58 per cent, while 99acres moved closer to breakeven. Competitive intensity in online real estate has eased, following the acquisition of Housing.com. This reduces the need for aggressive spending on customer acquisition and may accelerate 99acres’ path to profitability.